Join us today from 10-11:30 a.m. when we welcome Frank Daly to Buckham West for a morning of music. This free concert is open to the public, no pre-registration needed.
Daly was raised in the Northfield area and now lives in Webster. He’s played guitar since the age of 10 and his background in music includes having performed with his family band, The Bridgewater Ramblers. He plays acoustically, sharing songs that tell a story
History presentation rescheduled
Due to the cancellation of all activities last Thursday, we have rescheduled the presentation by Brian Libby, retired European history instructor, for tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. During this visit he will present on the Russian-Japanese War of 1905 and the peace conference that was organized by President Theodore Roosevelt. It was this conference that prompted Roosevelt to be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
Libby taught European history at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School from 1978-2016. His main fields of expertise and interest are European military and diplomatic history, and modern Germany. He has self-published five novels.
This class is free to Buckham West members, with a minimal cost of $3 to non-members. No pre-registration is necessary.
Health insurance help
The Senior Linkage Line is a free, statewide service designed to help older adults and caregivers find answers and connect to the service and support they need. If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line staff member, Cea Grass has office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month. Please call to make an appointment to meet with her.
Conversations with older drivers
Is there someone in your life that might need to modify their driving habits or even hang up the keys altogether? Sponsored by AARP Driver Safety, this seminar guides families in determining when it’s time for their loved ones to make this change and provides help in finding the right words when you do have the need to talk with them.
This program is open to the public and free of charge and will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Buckham West. Please register by calling Buckham West 507-332-7357.
Fraud prevention
Fraud against older adults is a growing problem, but you can protect yourself from becoming a victim. On Wednesday, March 22at 1:30pm, Cea Grass, a Senior Linkage Line specialist, will be at Buckham West to share ways to identify and avoid fraud. You will also learn about other help and services that are available for older adults and their families. Joining Grass will be Detective Matt Shuda from the Faribault Police Department. This program is free and open to the public, no registration needed.
Chair yoga
Have you ever wanted to try chair yoga? This type of yoga, soon to be offered at Buckham West, is an excellent class for seniors and those new to the activity. It consists of breathing exercises, balancing and additional traditional yoga poses.
The class is offered for four Wednesdays, April 5-26 at 9:15 a.m. with another series of four Wednesdays to begin on May 3.
This class will be held in the Buckham West fitness studio, with registration held through Faribault’s Park and Rec Department. Registration can be done by stopping in to their office or calling them at 507-334-2064.
Plastic recycling
The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastic bags on Wednesday, March 15 from 9:30-11 a.m. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here
Cards and games
If you are looking for something fun to do, how about checking out some of the fun games and activities that Buckham West offers. We currently have groups that are playing:
• Bridge on Monday and Friday (sign up in advance)
• Mahjongg on Mondays
• Cribbage on Thursdays
There is no fee to play, members only.
Nice to Know
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion. Call us at 332-7357 with your questions or to sign up.
• The “Out to Lunch Bunch” was created for people interested in joining other members for lunch the third Tuesday of each month. It’s a members only Dutch treat. Please call for reservations to be made.