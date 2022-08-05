A new paving project is smoothing the path for visitors to the Rice County Historical Society and Museum.
On Monday contractors began ripping up the Historical Society’s parking lot. The top 3 inches of pavement were removed and, using a process called mill and overlay, new materials will be used to resurface the lot.
In addition, the sidewalk from the lot to the building’s entrance will be extended southward and a second handicap-accessible parking space will be added.
“We have been hoping for this project for a long time, said Susan Garwood, Rice County Historical Society director.
The project, she added, will improve safety and access. Area group homes often bring their residents to tour the museum, making a second handicap-accessible stall a nice amenity.
The sidewalk will be raised, acting like a curb to help ensure vehicles don’t accidentally strike the portion of the museum’s collection that sits outside, just south of the museum site.
The property, which previously served as the Rice County Highway Shop, is owned by the county. Heselton Construction of Faribault is the contractor for the $71,000 project.
