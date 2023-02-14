Dogs main.jpg

Two canines visit yogis during a ‘doga’ class Monday night at Muddy Paws resoty. Tracy Patterson of Yoga Reset led the class as a fundraiser for Rescue 55021. (Photos courtesy of Muddy Paws)
doga 6.jpg

Posey and Stretch say hello to a yogi, during the “doga” event at Muddy Paws Resort on Monday night.
doga 1.jpg

Yoga Reset yoga leader Tracy Patterson brought her dog, Posey, along for the class.
doga 3.jpg

Buddy tries his hand at downward dog during “doga” at Muddy Paws Resort. Buddy is available for adoption through Rescue 55021.
doga 2.jpg

Stretching on their yoga mats with a group of canines, several of attendees practiced their yoga poses with dogs from Rescue 55021.
doga 4.jpg

Stretch, the 17-year-old basset hound, makes friends during the “doga” event.

