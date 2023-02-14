...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain today will turn to snow from west to
east during the early morning hours as much colder air arrives.
A period of light to moderate snow will occur overnight through
the Wednesday morning commute as winds increase steadily and
gust as high as 45 mph. A flash freeze is likely and whiteout
conditions are possible at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
