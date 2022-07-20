The Millersburg Schoolhouse Museum is open from 1-3 p.m. Sundays in July and August.
The museum is filled with artifacts and photos from the, school, Christdala Swedish Lutheran Church, Millersburg, and the surrounding area, as well as vintage maps, farming tools and household items.
There is also a great deal of information regarding the village and church’s connection to the James-Younger Gang bank robbery in Northfield.
The one-room District No. 20 school was built in 1881. It served as a school for the children of the early settlers in the area, many of whom were Swedish. The school was closed and consolidated with the Northfield School District in 1955.
After the school closed it was used as the Forest Township Town Hall, where township meetings were held and it was a polling place for elections.
Christdala Swedish Lutheran Church also used the former school for Vacation Bible School every summer and the annual Dorcas Society sale in the fall.
Various local organizations also held their meetings there: the Up & Doing 4-H Club, Forest Farm Bureau, and the Forest Farmerettes Home Extension Club. In addition, it was used as a community center hosting many family events.
After Forest Township made the decision to build a new Town Hall, the Christdala Church Preservation and Cemetery Association purchased the school in 2007.
Since being purchased by Christdala, the school has been restored, painted and kept well maintained.
There is no admission fee for the museum, which is operated solely by donations.
Millersburg is 10 miles north of Faribault and 10 miles southwest of Northfield. The school is located at 3300 Millersburg Boulevard (County Road 1) across from Boonie’s Bar & Grill.
