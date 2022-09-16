Eight area businesses received Downtown Micro Grants.
Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Eight area businesses received Downtown Micro Grants.
The grants support a new business or significant enhancement of a current business for the historic district in downtown Faribault.
The Economic Development Authority earmarked $25,000 to be dedicated to the Downtown Micro Grant program, which was facilitated by Faribault Main Street. Recipients received awards valued between $500 to $,5000.
Businesses receiving Micro Grant funds are: Central Ave Nutrition, SI Hobby, Sunset Salon, Humfeld Chiropractic, Actualize Fabrication, Stroh and Co., Crack of Dawn Bakehouse and Basileo’s Pizza 2.0.
Fourteen business concepts applied, submitted a complete business plan and were given access to business development coaching through SBDC and SCORE. A review panel was comprised of local business, banking and marketing professionals.
“Given the right circumstances and resources, it is amazing what impact a small amount of funding can provide," said Deanna Kuennen, Faribault community and economic development director. "The funding, coupled with the business resources provided through the process, will continue to strengthen Downtown Faribault.”
Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard said the micro grant funds can "be a catalyst for growth, innovation, and success in downtown Faribault."
"All of the applicants were very passionate about not only their business model, but also the community as a whole, and through this process, Faribault Main Street is excited to see them bring their plans to fruition and help build the vitality of historic downtown Faribault," Nygaard said.
Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.