All members who were planning to attend our annual meeting scheduled for this afternoon, please note that the meeting has been postponed one week. The new date will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. Beginning at 1:30 we will hold an election for the board of directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.

