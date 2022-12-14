All members who were planning to attend our annual meeting scheduled for this afternoon, please note that the meeting has been postponed one week. The new date will be Wednesday, Dec. 21. Beginning at 1:30 we will hold an election for the board of directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
In addition, the anniversary party that was set up to celebrate my 20 years as the director at Buckham West has also been postponed. There is no new date that has been set, but you can look for that to happen after the holidays.
Help for the helpers
Are you a provider of long-term care services for older adults, for example working in adult foster care, adult day services, home care? If you If it feels as if the people you are caring for have become more inflexible and impatient, it is possible that they are continuing to experience the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Older adults in particular have been more vulnerable to the physical and emotional harms associated with the pandemic. Isolation from family and friends and disruptions in care created issues with mental health and well-being, coping strategies and perspectives.
A continuing educational session on this topic is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at Buckham West. It is free of charge. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.
Presenter Jane Buffie has more than 30 years of diverse experience, especially in clinical social work. She currently works with a team of mental health experts at Family Services Rochester, where one of her special interests is working with older adults, including facilitating the Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives.
Plastic recycling
Once again, the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastic bags. On Wednesday, Dec. 21 from 9:30-11 a.m., volunteers from their group will accept a variety of household plastics.
The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here
Holiday schedule
Buckham West will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26. There will be no noon meal (curbside and dining room) served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Dec. 23 or 26. Fashions on Central will be closed Dec. 23-26.
Year-end gifts
Many people wait until the end of each year to make their charitable donations. If you have it in your heart to make a gift to Buckham West, it would be greatly appreciated. For those that are willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West. Thanks in advance for your generosity.
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses presented by experts in a six session video-viewing and discussion format. It will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. Registration is now being accepted.
Reminders:
• If you are looking for Christmas gift ideas you can purchasing a gift certificate for senior dining, membership dues, the foot clinic or coffee at Buckham West, or to the Fashions on Central thrift store.
• We encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of the year. Membership dues remain at $40 per person. If you are not a member yet, now is a great time to join.
• The Senior Linkage Line is a free, statewide service designed to help older adults and caregivers find answers and connect to the service and support they need. As a way to introduce you to staff member Cea Grass, we have invited her to be here on Wednesday, Dec. 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You may call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services are based on your ability to pay.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.