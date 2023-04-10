Residents enrolled in the state’s Medical Assistance program are urged to keep their eyes on their mailbox as the renewal process restarts later this spring.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic the federal government halted annual health care renewals. That suspension has ended and annual renewals will restart with those due for renewal in July.
While annual renewals aren’t new, many now covered may be unfamiliar with the process. Minnesota has seen a 30% increase in enrollment in MA since early 2019; Rice County has experienced a 42% increase.
That increase is expected to bring a significantly heavier workload for county eligibility workers.
Participants will receive a pre-renewal notice about three months before the anniversary of their enrollment. That will be followed by a renewal packet coming about six weeks before their renewal month.
Enrollees should follow the instructions on the forms completely and return their renewal and all required documents by the due date stated.
Paperwork can be emailed to fin.asst@ricecountymn.gov, faxed to 507-332-6247, or hand delivered or mailed to Rice County Social Services, Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault.
The most important thing enrollees can do now is to ensure their contact information is up to date so paperwork is sent to their correct address. Those changes can be made by visiting mn.gov/dhs/renewmycoverage.
While there, enrollees can also find their renewal date and how they can best prepare for the renewal process.
Rice County MA recipients with questions about their renewal date can also call Social Services at 507-332-5995.