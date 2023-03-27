Circuses of pre-Depression era America conjure up music, excitement and the exotic. It was a popular entertainment, drawing all ages.
Under a big top, athletic performers wore eye-catching costumes and faced real dangers to thrill audiences. The circus offered men and increasingly women possibilities for success in unconventional professions.
The circus drew a teenaged sharecropper’s daughter, Mabel Stark. She chose the care and training of tigers as her lifelong passion. Stark performed with as many as 18 Sumatran tigers in one cage. Known as Tiger Girl or Crazy Mabel, she and her tigers became a top circus act.
Mabel Stark was born Mary Ann Heynie in 1888 to tobacco sharecropper parents. By age 17 she was orphaned and making her own way.
Mabel’s era offered few opportunities for women with limited education. She briefly worked as an on-the-job-trained nurse and later as a hoochie coochie dancer in a carnival show.
In 1911, when Mabel was without a job, she happened to walk near Al G. Barnes’s circus where she heard her first tiger roar. She was immediately enthralled.
Barnes hired Mabel as a horseback rider and to train goats. But she wanted to work with tigers. Stark sought out animal trainer Louis Roth, to learn more about the big cats. Stark and Roth married in 1913.
Louis tutored Mabel and she absorbed and mastered lessons quickly. Unlike many trainers, Roth trained with kindness and not intimidation. Mabel Stark’s success in training her tigers was the result of a gentle and patient approach.
Mabel soon possessed enough skill to establish her own tiger act. She and Roth divorced and Mabel accepted a contract with a rival circus.
Mabel developed close connections with her tigers by providing regular and attentive care. Her attention went far beyond feeding, watering and cleaning cages. She fixed their teeth, lanced boils, and scratched their heads to make them purr. She defended cats who bit or clawed her and gained their trust.
Dressed in natty military-styled uniforms, trimmed with braid and buttons, and wearing thigh high boots, Mabel Stark was a skilled entertainer as well as a top-notch tiger trainer.
Mabel Stark’s name appeared in newspaper articles as early as 1921. In 1922 Stark’s animal act topped several others that were performed at Madison Square Garden. In 1928, the Gazette, a Montreal newspaper article noted, “The intrepid and beautiful tiger-tamer puts her tawny cats through a difficult routine, including that bloodcurdling moment when the music stops, one of the tigers rebels and she, after much whip-cracking, shows that she is master.”
In Stark’s most daring and skillful act she directed 18-20 tigers to sit on pedestals in a pyramid formation. The last tiger leapt over Mabel’s head to land atop the tiger pyramid. Stark eventually earned $165 a week, which was top circus pay.
Her gentle treatment did not prevent injury.
“For more than 25 years I have been breaking, working, and training tigers," she wrote. "I have been clawed and slashed and chewed until there is hardly an inch of my body unscarred by tooth or nail. But I love these big cats as a mother her children, even when they are most wayward…They can be subdued but never conquered, except by love. And that is the secret of all successful animal training. ..For me there is no greater thrill than stepping into a cageful of those glorious animals and matching wits with them.”
In 1938 she wrote her autobiography titled, “Hold That Tiger.” Stark appeared in movies including “A Dangerous Adventure” (1922), “I’m No Angel” (1933), and appeared as Mae West’s stunt double and “Man-Eater of Kuma On” (1948).
In 1940, Stark left the circus to establish a tiger act at Goebel’s Wild Animal Farm, later called Jungleland, in Thousand Oaks, California. She continued to demonstrate her skills with tigers.
Mabel Stark trained tigers into her 70s. In 1968, Jungleland was sold. When the park’s insurance provider refused to cover her, Stark lost her job and connection to her tigers.
She told Roger Smith, a cage hand at Jungleland that, “If ever I can’t have my tigers, its sayonara, my friend.” Five months later, one of her favorite tigers slipped out of its cage and was shot. Distraught Mabel could not understand why she had not been called to coax the tiger to safety. On April 20, 1968, Mabel Stark took her own life.
Manisha Aggarwal-Schifellite wrote: “Mabel Stark, and other successful female circus performers of the first half of the 20th century, were symbols of possibility for women, especially regarding work and autonomy. Stark didn’t just train tigers to jump into a pyramid; she trained the public to have different expectations about women’s abilities in entertainment. That’s another feat no man could ever do.”