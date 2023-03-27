Animal Trainer Stark

Mabel Stark, 71, teaches a 500-pound tiger to walk the tight wires in the Jungleland training cage in Thousand Oaks, Calif., Feb. 5, 1961. (AP Photo/Don Brinn)

Circuses of pre-Depression era America conjure up music, excitement and the exotic. It was a popular entertainment, drawing all ages.

Animal Trainer Stark

Mabel Stark plays with her best pupil Rajah, a Bengal tiger, at the winter quarters of the Al G. Barnes circus in Los Angeles, Jan. 25, 1934. (AP Photo)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments