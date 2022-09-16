Praire Roots 1.jpeg

A sign points to the Blast’s location in downtown Northfield. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)

There’s still time. Still time to indulge in a sweet treat before winter closes in and home-grown ice cream shops shutter for the season here in Minnesota.

Praire Roots 2.jpeg

The Blast walk-up window is located at the end of the “tunnel” to the left. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 3.jpeg

A steady flow of customers kept this employee busy taking ice cream orders. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 4.jpeg

A Red Raspberry Sundae. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 5.jpeg

Lots of choices at The Blast. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 6.jpeg

A group orders ice cream treats on an August weekday afternoon. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 7.jpeg

Through the order window, I spotted this portrait. Anna drew multiple portraits and hid them around the shop, her co-worker told me. A fun discovery. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 8.jpeg

As soon as I saw this sign, I knew I would order the Puppy Chow Flurry. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 9.jpeg

The Puppy Chow Flurry. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)
Praire Roots 10.jpeg

This sandwich board sign along Division Street directs customers down the sidewalk toward the river, to The Blast. (Minnesota Prairie Roots copyrighted photo August 2022)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments