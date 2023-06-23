A sign for a church over a mile from its sanctuary and the underside of a railroad overpass stymied most Lord of the Things contestants.

Lord of the things 2023.indd
1.JPG

1. Faribault Post Office
2.JPG

2. Bike racks at Buckham Memorial Library
3.JPG

3. Bridge railing at TeePee Tonka Park. 
4.jpg

4. River Bend Nature Center entrance sign
5.JPG

5. Bethlehem Academy entryway windows. 
6.JPG

6. Pillar outside the Rice County Courthouse. 
7.jpg

7. First English Lutheran Church sign. 
8.jpg

8. Address at Bruce Smith Field,
9.JPG

Brand Peony Farm mural on the back side of 20 Second St. NW. 
10.jpg

10. Railroad trestle over Sixth St. NW.
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments