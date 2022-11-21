Two representatives of Rice County received honors at the Minnesota Farmers Union state convention this weekend and a third was elected a delegate to the national convention.
Madeline Schultz of Faribault was named the Ag Educator of the Year. Schultz has grown the agricultural education program in Faribault from 90 students in 2020 to 415 students in 2022, according to a news release.
“When I started the program in 2020, I had hopes for what it could become,” she said. “Being able to expose a group of students to an industry that means a lot to myself and my family in the school I graduated from has been a great experience and makes me excited for what the futures holds.”
Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read received the Distinguished County Officer Award. Read operates Shepherd’s Way Farms sheep dairy in Nerstrand with his wife, Jodi, and their four sons. “He has been a lifelong advocate for family farms, small towns and rural development,” an award press release states.
Tessa Parks, of Rice County, is among 10 delegates who will represent Minnesota at the National Farmers Union Convention in March in California. The main purpose of the convention is to debate and pass the organization’s policy platform, which is developed by members at the grassroots level.
At the state convention, participants also passed five special orders of business: making health care affordable and accessible; limiting corporate control and ensuring competitive markets; expanding local and regional processing; creating climate resilience; passing a comprehensive farm bill in 2023. The special orders of business are the organization’s main legislative priorities for the upcoming year.
