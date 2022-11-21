Two representatives of Rice County received honors at the Minnesota Farmers Union state convention this weekend and a third was elected a delegate to the national convention.

316320793_579189754208259_974560371240564664_n.jpg

Madeline Schultz accepts the Ag Educator of the Year award from Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish. (Minnesota Farmers Union photo)

316320793_579189754208259_974560371240564664_n.jpg
316293194_579190000874901_8620502447331107743_n.jpg

Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read accepts the Distinguished County Officer Award from Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish. (Minnesota Farmers Union photo)

