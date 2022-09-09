The following area 4-H members received purple or blue ribbons or other high honors at the Minnesota State Fair.
Big Woods Club: Seth Aldorfer, blue in home environment; Hannah Wetzel, purple in beef-foundation simmental fall calf, $4,000 purple ribbon auction scholarship
Happy Hounds: Clare Liebl, blue in fine arts; Joseph Liebl, blue in foods; Malori Prior, blue in dry doe yearling goat; blue in crafts; Jake Tanghe, blue in breeding pen chickens
Warsaw Willing Workers: Karlie DeGrood - reserve champion milking shorthorn heifer, $1,350 dairy showcase, and blue in woodworking; Mikayla Dienst, blue in woodworking; JoHannah Gehrke, purple in Polish senior buck rabbit; Maressa Hanson, blue in mini-lop senior doe rabbit; Brooke Johnson blue in winter Holstein calf; Montanna Johnson; blue in home environment; Daelyn Judd, second in prospect heifer calf; Clare Landrum, interview champion in commercial spring calf; Taylor Landrum; interview champion in commercial spring calf; Jacy Saemrow, blue in Holstein winter calf, $1,500 dairy showcase; Jobb Saemrow, blue in Holstein winter calf.
The dairy judging team of Karlie DeGrood and Jacy and Jobb Saemrow also finished third; and the livestock judging team of Clare Landrum,Kaedyn Judd and Luke McCrea finished fourth.
The following area FFA members received high honors at the Minnesota State Fair:
Bethlehem Academy FFA: Brooke Johnson, purebred Holstein junior champion; Sydney Dienst, first in jersey winter senior yearling heifer; Karlie DeGrood, milking shorthorn junior champion; Kendra Hanson, shorthorn plus heifer calf champion
Additional area residents who won top ribbons in other State Fair competitions:
From Faribault: MeKaylla Weaver, first in crocheted afghan made of modules, and recipient of StevenBe award; Rose Marie Leslie, second in flavored honey butter; Lyn Rein, second in solid-wood turning, second in free-hand wood painting and recipient of the Ingebretsen's Scandinavian Gifts award
From Morristown: Daisy Lee, first in kindergarten black and white photography; Robbie Lee, first in fourth through sixth grades landscape or cityscape photography
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.