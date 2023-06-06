...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality
Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups category.
* WHERE...Central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Through 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older
adults, may experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec
will continue to linger across east central and southeast
Minnesota today due to very light winds. Another band of smoke
is also moving into the state off Lake Superior. Air quality
will continue to be poor through Tuesday afternoon across east
central and southeast Minnesota.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should
limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting
indoors.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality. You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-;
air-quality-and-health.
