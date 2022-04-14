Larry Richie, a retired farmer and local historian is bringing his bison bones and other local archeological discoveries to the Rice County Historical Society. He will  share them with the community at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 20 and at a program at 7 p.m. on April 21.

Richie has spent the last two summers digging in a sinkhole near is farm in Walcott Township (south of Faribault). He has recovered hundreds of bison bones, many bird bones, and other interesting geological findings.

With support from friends and other supporters, Richie and the Rice County Historical Society have had four of the bison bones carbon dated. The results say the bones range in age from 2,800 to 3,600-year-old.

The sinkhole has given up over eight bison so far. Richie plans to spend another summer working the same spot.

On April 20 and 21, Richie will discuss how he found the bones, the process of recovering them, and how they were dated. He will also discuss the geology of the area and how it changed over the course of several thousand years.

Admission is $2 for Historical Society members and $5 for non-members. 

RSVP to receive some of Richie’s writings about his discovery and some additional material beyond what he will be presenting in the session.

To RSVP call the Historical Society at 507-332-2121.

