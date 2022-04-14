...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
1 of 2
Larry Richie found this bison skull near his farm south of Faribault. (Photo courtesy of Rice County Historical Society)
Larry Richie, a retired farmer and local historian is bringing his bison bones and other local archeological discoveries to the Rice County Historical Society. He will share them with the community at an open house from 1-4 p.m. April 20 and at a program at 7 p.m. on April 21.
Richie has spent the last two summers digging in a sinkhole near is farm in Walcott Township (south of Faribault). He has recovered hundreds of bison bones, many bird bones, and other interesting geological findings.
With support from friends and other supporters, Richie and the Rice County Historical Society have had four of the bison bones carbon dated. The results say the bones range in age from 2,800 to 3,600-year-old.
The sinkhole has given up over eight bison so far. Richie plans to spend another summer working the same spot.
On April 20 and 21, Richie will discuss how he found the bones, the process of recovering them, and how they were dated. He will also discuss the geology of the area and how it changed over the course of several thousand years.
Admission is $2 for Historical Society members and $5 for non-members.
RSVP to receive some of Richie’s writings about his discovery and some additional material beyond what he will be presenting in the session.
To RSVP call the Historical Society at 507-332-2121.