Batteries are a common household item used every day by just about everyone. We don’t give them much thought until they need to be charged or replaced. They run everything from the watch or Fitbit on your wrist to automobiles and yet they don’t receive the care and attention they deserve.
We have seen an increase in fires started by lithium ion batteries. These batteries are very common as they are able to produce a lot of electricity in a small package. Generally, if you have a battery that is rechargeable, it is likely a lithium ion battery.
Here are some precautions that you can and should take to minimize the risk of a fire caused by a battery.
• Be careful when handling batteries and the equipment they run. Internal damage to battery cells caused by dropping the battery or equipment can cause thermal runaway inside of the battery that could lead to a fire.
• No swapping batteries. Only use batteries in a device that they were designed for. This includes chargers which are specifically designed to charge specific batteries. Don’t mix and match.
• Do not charge batteries near other flammable materials. Many fires involving lithium ion batteries start while the battery is charging. You can limit the risk of fire by charging batteries in a safe place away from anything flammable.
• Keep batteries at room temperature. Internal damage can occur if batteries are subjected to extreme heat or cold. If you have equipment that utilizes lithium ion batteries, limit the time using it in extreme temperature conditions. Also, do not charge or store batteries in direct sunlight as this leads to overheating.
• Do not put lithium ion batteries in the trash. Lithium ion batteries should be recycled. Check out the Rice County Solid Waste Facility website for information about disposal of batteries.
Do not fret using battery-operated devices but be vigilant and understand proper care of batteries. When used as designed, batteries are very safe and convenient.
If you have questions about fire safety and battery usage please contact the Faribault Fire Department at 507-334-8773.
Dusty Dienst is Faribault's fire chief and emergency manager.
