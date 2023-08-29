The Faribault Lions Club recently presented a Lions Kidsight Sight Saver Partner award to Dr. Mike Richie.

IMG_4539.jpg

Dr. Mike Richie accepts the Lions Kidsight Sight Saver Partner plaque from Lion Debra Wasserman. (Submitted photo)
