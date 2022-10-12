Library patio

The first phase of the plaza that now wraps around the front of Buckham Memorial Library includes several tables and chairs. Donations are sought for a second phase, to include plantings and shade structures. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Dubbed “Faribault’s Front Porch” for its long view of Central Avenue, the plaza in front of the Buckham Memorial Library has won an innovative award from the Minnesota Association of Library Friends.

