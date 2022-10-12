Dubbed “Faribault’s Front Porch” for its long view of Central Avenue, the plaza in front of the Buckham Memorial Library has won an innovative award from the Minnesota Association of Library Friends.
Using donations, the Friends of the Library collaborated with library staff and patrons, the Faribault City Council, Faribault Historic Preservation Commission, local media, and others in planning the design and construction of the structure. The new public space is available for reading al fresco, for connecting with other community members, or for enjoying board games that are available at the library’s front desk.
“I broke a sweat reading 50 pages in the sunshine,” said lifelong Faribault resident Doug Madow. “It was delightful to read while enjoying the world go by.”
Phase One of the plaza project included installing the foundation, lighting, accessible ramps, seating and new maple trees.
Plans for Phase II are developing. They include adding colorful planters, shade structures, and lighting the historic stained glass in the library tower.
The project received the 2022 Evy Nordley Award. It was created by the Minnesota Association of Library Friends in honor of longtime Minnesota library advocate Evy Nordley to recognize replicable innovation among the state’s public libraries. A $1,000 cash award and custom plaque will honor the efforts of the Friends of Buckham Memorial Library.
Faribault’s Front Porch hosted a community music concert in August for the annual neighborhood Night to Unite. The space is available for all to enjoy during the library’s hours of operation. Special event use is also welcome. Contact Library Director Delane James at 507-334-2089.
The Friends of the Library welcomes groups and individuals to partner to enhance the community space.
The mission of the Buckham Memorial Library Friends is to promote our library as an essential institution of society. The Friends advocate, educate, and raise funds to support the library’s mission and vision. New members and donations are always welcome. To become a friend or to donate go to www.ci.faribault.mn.us/495/Friends-of-Buckham-Memorial-Library.
