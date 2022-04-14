...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Buckham Memorial Library now offers patrons access to Brainfuse VetNow, an online resource that supports veterans and their families. Navigators can assist veterans with accessing Veterans Affairs benefits, provide academic tutoring and employment transition assistance.
VetNow includes the following features:
Live online navigators are trained to help veterans and families. They can answer questions related to beneﬁts eligibility, refer patrons to community resources for housing, health care and education beneﬁts, and help veterans locate accredited claims agents
VetNow Job Tools offers career coaching, job search assistance, resume and cover letter preparation assistance, live interview preparation and more.
Educational assistance includes live tutors, educational games, language learner assistance, practice college entrance tests and more.