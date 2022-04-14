Buckham Memorial Library now offers patrons access to Brainfuse VetNow, an online resource that supports veterans and their families. Navigators can assist veterans with accessing Veterans Affairs benefits, provide academic tutoring and employment transition assistance.

VetNow includes the following features:

Live online navigators are trained to help veterans and families. They can answer questions related to beneﬁts eligibility, refer patrons to community resources for housing, health care and education beneﬁts, and help veterans locate accredited claims agents

VetNow Job Tools offers career coaching, job search assistance, resume and cover letter preparation assistance, live interview preparation and more.

Educational assistance includes live tutors, educational games, language learner assistance, practice college entrance tests and more.

VetNow is available from any computer or mobile device. To access the service go to www.faribault.org/library.

For more information call 507-334-2089.

