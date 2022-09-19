Daniel E. Van Tassel

Northfield author, Daniel E. Van Tassel, PhD., will be speaking at Buckham Memorial Library. (Submitted photo)

Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault will be kicking off its Free Fall Lecture Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. The first program will feature Northfield author Daniel E. Van Tassel, PhD.

