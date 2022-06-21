Library hosts youth performances at park Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21, 2022 Updated 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buckham Memorial Library is hosting free outdoor performances for youths at 10 a.m. Fridays at Faribault's Central Park.Faribault’s own Tuey the Juggler will perform on June 24. The children’s comedy duo Mixed Nuts will perform on July 1. Bodini the musician performs on July 8. Dazzling Dave Schulte, who is a professional yo-yo performer, will put on the show on July 15. Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson will perform music from the heart of Africa on July 22.TaikoArts Ensō Daiko on July 29 will combine music, dance, culture and athleticism.All performances will be American Sign Language interpreted. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Africa Congo Show Dave Schulte Funny Bone Dallas Comedy Duo Champion Music Athleticism Dance Performance Culture American Sign Language Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now City settles rental discrimination lawsuit 2 Faribault softball players recognized for performance on diamond Restored brewery truck to make parade debut Investing my time in a non-fungible tanager Merlin Players stages 'La Cage Aux Folles' Upcoming Events Jun 21 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Jun 21 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Jun 21, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices