Buckham Memorial Library is hosting free outdoor performances for youths at 10 a.m. Fridays at Faribault's Central Park.

Faribault’s own Tuey the Juggler will perform on June 24. 

The children’s comedy duo Mixed Nuts will perform on July 1. 

Bodini the musician performs on July 8. 

Dazzling Dave Schulte, who is a professional yo-yo performer, will put on the show on July 15. 

Siama Matuzungidi and Dallas Johnson will perform music from the heart of Africa on July 22.

TaikoArts Ensō Daiko on July 29 will combine music, dance, culture and athleticism.

All performances will be American Sign Language interpreted.

