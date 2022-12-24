.Weather conditions have improved across the region compared to
yesterday, but drifting snow will continue through the afternoon
so have a Winter Weather Advisory across western and southern
Minnesota. Meanwhile cold wind chills will continue through
Sunday morning.
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM
CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Todd, Stearns, Wright, Carver and Scott Counties.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Claudia Liverseed, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is this year’s recipient of the Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley Scholarship. Past presidents on hand to congratulate her were Darlene Liverseed, Louise Flom and Karen Rasmussen. Darlene is Claudia’s grandmother. Other grandmother Ceil Duchene also is a member of Auxiliary Unit 43. (Submitted photo)