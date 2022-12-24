2022 PPP Scholarship Claudia Liverseed.JPG

Claudia Liverseed, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is this year’s recipient of the Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Past Presidents Parley Scholarship. Past presidents on hand to congratulate her were Darlene Liverseed, Louise Flom and Karen Rasmussen. Darlene is Claudia’s grandmother. Other grandmother Ceil Duchene also is a member of Auxiliary Unit 43. (Submitted photo)

