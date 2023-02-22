...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...HISTORIC WINTER STORM WILL LIKELY LEAD TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL BY
WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND EARLY THURSDAY...
.Two primary rounds of snow are expected. The first round will
diminish by late this morning with accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.
Round two will be more widespread and continuous, beginning early
Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday morning with
an additional 9 to 14 inches snow accumulation expected. Total
snow accumulations will range from 14 to 21 inches, with the
higher end totals along a west to east axis from southwest
Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into west central
Wisconsin. This is expected to reach the top 5 heaviest snow
storms for many locations.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph. For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected.
Total snow accumulations of 10 to 13 inches. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST today. For
the Blizzard Warning, from noon today to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Some drifts may be several feet deep.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. we are honored once more to be hosting Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. During this visit he will present on the Russian-Japanese War of 1905 and the peace conference which was organized by President Theodore Roosevelt. It was this conference that prompted President Roosevelt to be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.
This class is free to Buckham West members, with a minimal cost of $3 to non-members. No pre-registration is necessary.
Visit cancelled
Today’s program with Faribault Public School’s Superintendent Jamie Bente has been cancelled. Watch for a rescheduled date.
Coffee concert
Join us on Wednesday, March 1 from 10-11:30 a.m. when we welcome Frank Daly to Buckham West for a morning of music. Daly plays acoustically, sharing songs that tell a story. This free concert is open to the public, no registration needed.
Book club
The Buckham West book club will now be meeting on the fourth Monday of the month at 9:30 a.m. The first meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, when we will be discussing the book “Once Upon a Town: The Miracle of the North Platte Canteen” by Bob Greene. Interested persons should call Buckham West and ask for Brenda for further information.
Fraud prevention
Don’t be a target of health care fraud. Fraud against older adults is a growing problem, but you can protect yourself from becoming a victim. On Wednesday, March 22 at 1:30 p.m., Senior Linkage Line Specialist Cea Grass and Detective Matt Shuda from the Faribault Police Department will be at Buckham West to share ways to identify and avoid fraud. You will also learn about other help and services that are available for older adults and their families. This program is free and open to the public, no preregistration needed.
Chair yoga
Chair yoga, soon to be offered at Buckham West, is an excellent class for seniors and those new to the activity. It consists of breathing exercises, balancing and additional traditional yoga poses.
The class is offered for four Wednesdays, April 5-26 at 9:15 a.m. with another series of four Wednesdays to begin on May 3.
This class will be held in the Buckham West fitness studio, with registration held through Faribault’s Park and Recreation Department. Registration can be done by stopping in to their office or calling them at 507-334-2064.
Conversations with older drivers
A seminar sponsored by AARP Driver Safety will guide families in determining when it’s time for their older loved ones to stop driving, and provides help in finding the right words when you do have the need to talk with them.
The seminar presented by Frank Daly is open to the public and free of charge on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Buckham West. Please register by calling Buckham West 507-332-7357.
Nice to Know
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing, and friendly discussion. Call us at 332-7357 with your questions or to sign up.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.