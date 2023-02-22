Tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. we are honored once more to be hosting Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School. During this visit he will present on the Russian-Japanese War of 1905 and the peace conference which was organized by President Theodore Roosevelt. It was this conference that prompted President Roosevelt to be the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West senior center in Faribault.

