Mali Quam paddles her way down the Kenyon Pool for a first-place finish in her Viking-themed cardboard boat. The second annual Rose Fest Regatta challenged participants to engineer a boat using just cardboard and duct tape. The person who makes their way to the other side of the pool the quickest takes a $50 cash prize home. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The Kenyon Color Guard presented the Field of Flags at Kenyon Veteran's Memorial Park throughout the weekend. People purchased a $20 flag to celebrate or remember a loved one. Nearly 130 people were honored. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Lisa Johnson and Jagur Walker enjoy petting the animals from Red Barn Learning Farm. Based out of Hayfield, the family-owned operation offered an opportunity for youngsters to feed and pet a donkey, llama, pony and goat. Other events in Depot Park included inflatables and face painting. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Matt and Michele Maring, of Maring Auction Co., were selected as grand marshals for the parade. They enjoyed their ride down the parade route, sharing waves and smiles with parade-goers. Founded in 1980, the company is known for conducting auctions across Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Over a dozen vendors gather in the area behind Ace Hardware in Kenyon for the annual craft/vendor market during Rose Fest. This year's line up included winter and fall-themed decorations by Lynn Auseth and Lake City's Arch and Co., a homemade human-grade dog bakery, among many others. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
The streets of Kenyon were abuzz with hometown pride over the weekend.
Crowds of all ages gathered together for the 2022 Rose Fest celebration under pleasant weather. Events kicked off Thursday and ran though Sunday and included a parade, pedal pull, vendor market, car show, music and more.
