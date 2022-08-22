The streets of Kenyon were abuzz with hometown pride over the weekend. 

Pedal pull

Trophies await winners of the pedal pull Saturday morning. A total of 50 kids ages 4 through 11 participated in the pull. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Vendor market

Over a dozen vendors gather in the area behind Ace Hardware in Kenyon for the annual craft/vendor market during Rose Fest. This year's line up included winter and fall-themed decorations by Lynn Auseth and Lake City's Arch and Co., a homemade human-grade dog bakery, among many others. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Car show

The Kenyon Rose Fest Old Car & Truck Show attracted participants from around the region. All vehicles were required to be 1989 or older. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Field of Flags

The Kenyon Color Guard presented the Field of Flags at Kenyon Veteran's Memorial Park throughout the weekend. People purchased a $20 flag to celebrate or remember a loved one. Nearly 130 people were honored. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Petting zoo

Lisa Johnson and Jagur Walker enjoy petting the animals from Red Barn Learning Farm. Based out of Hayfield, the family-owned operation offered an opportunity for youngsters to feed and pet a donkey, llama, pony and goat. Other events in Depot Park included inflatables and face painting. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Regatta_4.jpg

Mali Quam paddles her way down the Kenyon Pool for a first-place finish in her Viking-themed cardboard boat. The second annual Rose Fest Regatta challenged participants to engineer a boat using just cardboard and duct tape. The person who makes their way to the other side of the pool the quickest takes a $50 cash prize home. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Marings in parade

Matt and Michele Maring, of Maring Auction Co., were selected as grand marshals for the parade. They enjoyed their ride down the parade route, sharing waves and smiles with parade-goers. Founded in 1980, the company is known for conducting auctions across Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Faribault Hockey Association

Adults and youth in the Faribault Hockey Association hand out pamphlets about the upcoming hockey season to attendees of the Rose Fest parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Parade_6.jpg

One participant in Sunday's parade gave a surprise snort to handfuls of parade-goers. The fan-favorite dragon was among nine Shriner parade entries. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

 

