Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is dedicated to preventing sex trafficking among youth and to providing support for young people who have experienced sexual exploitation.
A virtual human trafficking prevention awareness event will be offered on Thursday, January 19, from 9–10 a.m. and Noon–1 p.m. Community members are invited to attend and learn how predators conduct online solicitation and groom youth, what is being done to prevent trafficking and support young people, and how the community can help.
Visit the morning or afternoon event pages to sign-up. The effort is part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, designed to create awareness and support for individuals who have been affected by this issue.
In December, the FBI, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, issued a national public safety alert due to the significant increase in online child sextortion cases.
“Youth are online where predators can find them,” said Jane Vader, regional navigator of Youth & Family Services for Lutheran Social Service in South Central Minnesota. “We can all play a role in helping youth stay safe online, understand what healthy relationships look like, teach boundaries and support good decision-making.”
Lutheran Social Service has several resources specifically for youth and adults that have experienced commercial sexual exploitation or sex trafficking including housing, direct services such as case management and advocacy, crisis response, and prevention efforts. Specifically, The REACH Resource Center, a service of Lutheran Social Service, serves youth experiencing homelessness and offers prevention and case management for sexually exploited youth in 10 counties in South Central Minnesota. Additionally, Lutheran Social Service can assist other professionals in their response to exploitation and trafficking through education efforts, protocol development and referrals to appropriate community programs.
If you or someone you know has been sexually exploited, needs support or is seeking resources, please contact Lutheran Social Service at 507.381.5511 or email jane.vader@lssmn.org.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota began in 1865 when a Lutheran pastor and his congregation opened an orphanage for children near Red Wing in southeastern Minnesota. Today, with 2,500 employees and 10,000 volunteers, Lutheran Social Service helps one in 65 Minnesotans through services that inspire hope, change lives, and build community. Some services, such as Adoption, Financial Counseling, Supported Decision-Making and Guardianship Options, Pooled Trust and Senior Companions support residents in other states as well. Through its mission, the organization seeks to foster safe and supportive homes for children, restore health and wellness in families, empower people with disabilities to live the lives they imagine, and promote health, independence and quality of life for older adults. For comprehensive information about the work of Lutheran Social Service, visit lssmn.org