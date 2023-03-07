Karen Sparck Jones’ life work contributed to something most all of us use multiple times a day.
In the late 1950s when most computer scientists were trying to get people to use code to talk with computers, Karen Sparck Jones was working to teach computers to understand human language.
This pioneering British computer scientist is responsible for the concept of “inverse document frequency (IDF),” a technology that underlies most modern computer search engines such as Google.
She did groundbreaking work combining statistics and linguists, and was an advocate for women in the computer science field.
Born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Huddersfield, England, Sparck Jones studied history and philosophy at Cambridge. There, she met the head of the Cambridge Language Research Unit, Margaret Masterman, who would inspire her to enter the field of computer science.
She married fellow computer scientist Roger Needham in 1958, but kept her maiden name when she married, this was unusual for the time. Sparck Jones and Needham did not have children, wanting instead to focus on their academic careers.
Through her work with Masterman at the Cambridge Language Research Unit, Sparck Jones pursued a Ph.D. At the time of submission, her thesis was cast aside as uninspired and lacking original thought, but later it was published in its entirety as a book.
She challenged herself to figure out how to program a computer to understand words that could have many meanings such as “field” and set about programming a massive thesaurus.
In 1964, her paper, “Synonymy and Semantic Classification,” was published. It is now seen as a foundational work in the field of natural language processing.
Her most important work came in1972 when she introduced the concept of inverse document frequency (IDF), used in most modern computer search engines.
She began working on early speech recognition systems for computers in the 1980s. Her husband, a pioneer in computer software security, helped her work by her being able to debate theory and he understood the challenges she faced.
In 1993, she and Julia R. Galliers wrote, “Evaluating Natural Language Processing Systems,” a seminal textbook on the topic. She served as president of the Association for Computational Linguistics in 1994, an international group of professionals in the field.
Sparck Jones had an impressive career, but Cambridge was late to recognize her importance in the field. It was not until 1999 that Sparck Jones was made a full-time professor at Cambridge. For many years, she had been on contract as an nontenured adjunct professor. It bothered her that it took so long to be made a full-time professor, which is why she was an advocate for other women computer scientists so that their work was fully recognized.
She died on April 4, 2007 due to cancer. She was 71.
The following year, the BCS Information Retrieval Specialist Group in conjunction with the British Computer Society established an annual award in her honor to encourage and promote researchers making contributions in advancing the understanding of Natural Language Processing or Informational Retrieval.