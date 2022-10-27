Land is now being cleared on the Allina Health Faribault Medical Center campus for the Johnston Hall Memorial that will be built next spring.
The memorial will be built on State Avenue, across from the hospital and clinic entrances, adjacent to the employee and visitor overflow parking.
The memorial will commemorate Johnston Hall, which was built in 1888 as part of Seabury Divinity School, founded by Bishop Henry B. Whipple. It was demolished last year.
Upon the Faribault City Council’s approval to take down the historic building, a committee was established by Allina Health to develop a plan to memorialize the building.
“The memorial committee began meeting before Johnston Hall was taken down,” says Natalie Ginter, manager of community engagement at Allina Health and chair of the memorial’s planning team. “We really tried to ensure historic artifacts like stone, plaques and documents from Johnston Hall were preserved for the community and a future memorial. I think the community will be pleased with the result when it’s completed next year.”
Among the artifacts saved from Johnston Hall include the cornerstone which contained a time capsule with several documents not seen in 133 years. Wood beams, several pallets of limestone, and a bronze plaque were also among the items saved. The items in the time capsule were donated to the Rice County Historical Society and the Cathedral of our Merciful Savior for preservation and display.
The committee partnered with Roger Koopman, retired landscape designer from Faribault, to develop the memorial’s design.
The Memorial Garden will feature a Seabury bronze plaque, Johnston Hall stone used in a pathway, center monument and seating, and a virtual reality component including a QR code to a feature film on Johnston Hall produced by the 1855 History Team and Sam Temple.
