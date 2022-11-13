...ACCUMULATING SNOW AND TRAVEL IMPACTS EXPECTED MONDAY...
The first widespread accumulating snow event of the season will
begin across western Minnesota late tonight, spread east to the
I-35 corridor by mid morning Monday, and then overspread western
Wisconsin around midday. Snow totals of 1 to 3 inches are likely
before the steadier snow ends Monday evening. Some patchy freezing
drizzle is possible Monday night south of I-94, with little or no
ice accumulation.
Expect the potential for significant travel impacts during the
morning and/or afternoon commutes. Drive with caution and give
yourself extra time to reach your destination.
Sen, John Jasinski (R-Faribault) is the new deputy leader of the Senate Republicans for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session.
Jasinski joins a caucus leadership team that includes Mark Johnson as minority leader and five senators as assistant minority leaders.
In a statement Jasinski said he was "humbled."
“I have always tried to bridge our divides by forging strong bonds with all of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle," he said. "I am excited to continue building those relationships across the aisle to achieve our goals of putting money back in working Minnesotans’ pockets, keeping our streets safe, and getting every kid a great education.”
Johnson in a statement called Jasinski a "leader who has forged strong relationships in our caucus and across the aisle.”
