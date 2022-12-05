It's National Influenza Vaccination Week. Rice County Public Health officials are reminding everyone that there is still time to receive their influenza vaccination.
Influenza, also known as the flu, is a contagious respiratory illness that can be serious, or even life- threatening. Vaccination is recommended annually for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination is especially recommended for those who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, including young children, those with chronic health conditions and those 65 years and older.
While it’s ideal to receive a flu vaccine in October, getting vaccinated now still provides protection. It takes about two weeks for the body to respond to the vaccine, so getting the vaccination now means a person should reach full immunity before the typical peak of the flu season, between December and February.
Rice County Public Health has flu vaccine available at weekly immunization clinics, held 1-4 p.m. every Tuesday at the Rice County Government Service Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault. Both quadrivalent and high-dose flu vaccines are available.
Bring your health insurance card if you are insured.
For more information, call public health nurses, Marie at 507-332-5928 or Angie at 507-384-6450.