...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO
6 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Rice County, in partnership with the city of Faribault, is conducting a study of the Interstate 35 and County Road 9 interchange, located just north of Faribault.
The study will analyze traffic, land use and other data to develop interchange concepts that promote regional connectivity and support industrial development in the area. This study is the first step in the interchange design process.
An open house will be held 5-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Buckham West, 19 Division St.W., Faribault.
Attendees can learn about the project and share priorities for the area with the project team.
Materials and feedback opportunities will also be posted at I35and9.com.