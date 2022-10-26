We’ve all had to learn how to adjust to the digital world and navigate all sorts of transactions online. Internet connections can provide a lot of convenience to our days but they can also bring a lot of questions, especially related to keeping our private information and our finances safe and secure.
Staff from Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union will be at Buckham West on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. These staff are well-versed in information security for their members and will share their expertise with us.
We will learn about safety and security around:
• Our information
• Our use of devices: phone, tablet and computer
• Our activity on the internet
This is a free program and open to the public. RSVP is suggested but walk-ins are welcome.
Membership incentive ending
Our special membership drive ends on Oct. 31. If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important nonprofit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.
Pencil artist to visit
On Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West is hosting a special program featuring an extraordinary collection of pencil drawings by premier pencil artist Al Smith. The program will feature scenes and images that portray WWII soldiers and also the women who have served in the armed forces.
Artist Al Smith will present a program based on his drawings of those who served during time of war. This is one way he honors all veterans.
The program is open to the public. Registration required by calling 507-332-7357. There is no cost for Buckham West members and $3 for non-members, which is payable at the door.
History presentation
On Thursday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 pm we are honored to be hosting Brian Libby, retired European history instructor from Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, when he shares with us a presentation on the three famous families of 1914 Europe.
The presentation will examine whether the collapse of the ancient houses of the Romanovs, the Hapsburgs and the Hohenzollerns resulted in improvement or the reverse for their former subjects.
Reminders:
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
• The October Caregiver Support Group will not meet on Oct. 25. They have rescheduled it for one week later, Nov. 1.
• Technology assistance service for Faribault’s older adults is available from Holly from Westbrack Marketing. Call 507-332-7357 to make an appointment for a half-hour slot. Fee: $20.
• Raffle tickets are available for $1 and three winners will receive a decorative pumpkin. The drawing will be held on Oct. 31 and you need not be present to win.
• Donations are needed for the Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe, which kicks off on Nov. 26. New and handmade items, gift certificates, themed baskets and trinkets for children to buy for a special adult are sought by Nov. 18 to stock the shoppe.
Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.
