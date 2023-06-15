Hy-Vee lunch.jpg

Brett Gates, manager of the Faribault Hy-Vee, grills pork burger patties to serve at a community lunch Thursday outside the store. Hy-Vee bought pork from local suppliers for the inaugural "feed the farmers" event. Lunch was free but donations were accepted to Feeding America's Farmers. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Hy-Vee lunch 2.jpg

The Hy-Vee event also included a prize drawing and a tractor on display courtesy of Matejcek's. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Load comments