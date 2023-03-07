“I awoke this morning with devout thanksgiving for my friends, the old and the new.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
Many thanks to those individuals who attended my retirement party last Tuesday. I was truly humbled by the number of people present and also by the many cards, gifts and kind words that were sent. These things are greatly appreciated!
Help for the helpers
If it feels as if the people you are caring for have become more inflexible and impatient, it is possible that they are continuing to experience the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Older adults in particular have been more vulnerable to the physical and emotional harms associated with the pandemic. Isolation from family and friends and disruptions in care created issues with mental health and well-being, coping strategies, and perspectives. Now, as care providers in this post-pandemic era, we may be looking at ways to process these potentially challenging situations while providing care.
A class designed for providers of long-term care services for adults will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, March 28 at 1:30 p.m.
This program will help caregivers:
• To identify situations related to the mental health of clients
• To learn ways to buffer these situations
• To focus on ways to take care of ourselves while caring for others
The presenter is Jane Buffie, who has more than 30 years of diverse experience, especially in clinical social work. She works with a team of mental health experts at Family Services Rochester, where one of her special interests is working with older adults, including facilitating PEARLS - Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives.
The class is free. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.
Waterers wanted
Summer will be here before you know it and soon there will be flower baskets beautifying the streets of downtown Faribault. Once again it will be the responsibility of Buckham West to handle the watering of the baskets.
Using a specially outfitted golf cart, volunteers hit the streets early in the morning for an hour or two of work each day watering the baskets.
If you are a morning person who wants to help out with this project we could use your help this summer.
In order to get a list of volunteers and work out the summer schedule, there will be an organizational meeting for former and new volunteers on Wednesday, March 15 at 1:30 p.m. Men and women are invited to attend this informational session. If you have a conflict with this date and still would like to volunteer, please call me at 507-332-7357.
Conversations with older drivers
Is there someone in your life who might need to modify their driving habits or even hang up the keys altogether? Sponsored by AARP Driver Safety, this seminar guides families in determining when it’s time for their loved ones to make this change and provides help in finding the right words when you do have the need to talk with them.
This program is open to the public and free of charge and will be held on Wednesday, March 22 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Buckham West. Please register by calling 507-332-7357.
Fraud prevention
Don’t be a target of health care fraud. Fraud against older adults is a growing problem, but you can protect yourself from becoming a victim. On Wednesday, March 22 beginning at 1:30 p.m. Senior Linkage Line Specialist Cea Grass will be at Buckham West to share ways to identify and avoid fraud.
You will also learn about other help and services that are available for older adults and their families. Joining Grass will be Detective Matt Shuda from the Faribault Police Department. This program is free and open to the public, no preregistration needed.
Food Share Month
Buckham West is hosting a food and funds collection drive starting on March 13 through March 31.
Where will my donations go? We will give your donations to the Community Action Center in Faribault and to St. Vincent de Paul in Faribault.
What should I donate? Your monetary donations are definitely important. Food shelves know how to stretch your donated dollars and during March, Minnesota Food Share helps local food shelves to stretch their dollars even further.
Checks can be made to St. Vincent de Paul or to Community Action Center with Faribault in the memo line. Should you choose to donate non-perishable items, please pick up a shopping list of suggested items and bring the items back to Buckham West.
Nice to know
• The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics from 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 15.
• The book club selection for the March 27 meeting is “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.
• If you have questions regarding insurance or other benefits that you might qualify for, Senior Linkage Line Specialist Cea Grass has office hours in our building on the second Wednesday of each month.
• Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
• The "Out to Lunch Bunch" was created for people interested in joining other members for lunch the third Tuesday of each month. The members only activity is Dutch treat. Please call for reservations to be made.