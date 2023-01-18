We are interested in resuming our book club at Buckham West and we be holding an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. Please join us as we make plans for future meetings. If you have questions or comments ahead of time, give Brenda a call.
Housekeeping help
The Neighbors Helping Neighbors program is to help you stay in your own home for as long as possible. We are excited to let you know that we have housekeepers ready to provide services in the Faribault area. If you are interested in more information, you can call Buckham West Senior Center at 507-332-7357 and make an appointment with Anne Pleskonko, senior service coordinator for Rice County.
If you would like to volunteer with companionship, grocery shopping, transportation you can call the Rochester number at 507-287-2010 to sign up or their website at www.familyservicerochester.org
Shop or volunteer
If you are still in need of a new sweater, scarf or gloves to help you get through this winter, why not make a stop at Fashions on Central? Our store, located at 325 Central Ave., sells high-quality, gently-used clothing for women at bargain prices with lots of inventory still available.
Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. Stop in today and see what is new. Our store is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If you are looking for something to do, consider volunteering at Fashions on Central. We are currently looking for volunteers for three hours at a time with the option of working one shift a week or less. The job entails a variety of tasks which may include sorting, ironing or pricing the clothing. You also may choose to help with displays or work at the cash register. Please call 507-332-7357 for more information.
Author program
Author Elsie Slinger moved to Faribault in the 1980s and worked in a variety of positions that took advantage of her writing skills. Singer has combined her journalism experience with her interest in local history, writing her first book “Murder, Mysteries and Misfortune in Rice County” and second book “Faribault’s Forgotten Gems”.
On Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 1:30pm, Singer will join us at Buckham West to talk about her books. The program is free and open to the public, but we ask that you sign up in advance by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. There will be books available for purchase.
Plastic recycling
The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to accept your donation of household plastic bags. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Stay in touch
If you would like to keep receiving our e-newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2023. All those that have paid their dues by Feb. 1 will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it. Dues for 2023 are $40 per person.
Nice to know
• We are sorry to announce that Buckham West will not be hosting the free tax preparation service in 2023. If you have questions, please check out their website at www.aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., caregivers are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion. This free group is open to anyone who is helping a family member or friend and we ask you to contact us prior to attending at 507-332-7357. Taking care of yourself is just as important as the care you give to another.