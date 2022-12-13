...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Allina Health executive Michael Johnston tries out the recliner donated to Allina Health’s Faribault Medical Center. Nurses, from left, Dawn Steffen, Mary Draper, Vicky Higgins and Liz Turek hold gifts donated by community groups to give to hospitalized children. (Photo courtesy Allina Health)
Michael Johnston, president, Allina Health’s Southern Market, kicked up his feet and tried out a unique recliner donated by the Faribault Medical Center Auxiliary for patients to use in the emergency department at Allina Health’s Faribault Medical Center.
The chair can be rolled from room to room and is easily sanitized between uses. It has a “wheel-lock” system to keep the chair from moving when patients are getting in and out. It also features a small built-in table arm.
“The recliner gives our patients a different option for those who are more comfortable sitting in a recliner versus laying on a cart. It also offers a place for visitors to sit/rest while here with their loved ones,” said Dawn Steffen, a nurse and manager of patient care at the hospital.
Various community groups also donated gifts that will be given to children hospitalized at Faribault Medical Center during the holidays.
“The Hospital Auxiliary is happy to donate items that provide comfort for patients and their families. We would like to thank all those who support our fundraising efforts so we can continue to help address needs of the community and the Faribault Medical Center,” said Joanne Ostrom, president, Faribault Medical Center Auxiliary.
