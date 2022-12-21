On behalf of the Buckham West staff and board of directors, I would like to wish all of our members and community supporters a very Merry Christmas. Our organization is now experiencing increased participation in many, many areas and we look forward to continued growth in 2023.
Buckham West will be closed on Friday and Monday. There will be no noon meal (curbside and dining room) served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Friday or Monday. Fashions on Central will be closed from Friday through Monday.
Membership meeting
All members who are planning to attend our annual meeting, scheduled for this afternoon, please be aware of any updates that may happen due to the weather. It is our intent to host the meeting, which will begin at 1:30 p.m., but should there be changes, we will announce it on KDHL along with our Facebook page. You are also welcome to call us at 507-332-7357.
During this meeting we will hold an election for the board of directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
Plastic recycling
Once again, the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West today to accept your donation of household plastic bags. From 9:30-11 a.m., Lions volunteers will be on hand to accept a variety of household plastics.
The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here
Gift certificates
Are you still looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West. We have them for senior dining, membership dues, the foot clinic and Fashions on Central.
As a new gift idea, you may also purchase coupons that can be used in our coffee shop. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved.
Year-end gifts
Many people wait until the end of each year to make their charitable donations. If you have it in your heart to make a gift to Buckham West, it would be greatly appreciated. For those that are willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West. Thanks in advance for your generosity.
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses presented by experts in a six session video-viewing and discussion format. It will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. Registration is now being accepted.
Reminders:
• We encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of the year. Membership dues remain at $40 per person. If you are not a member yet, now is a great time to join.
• Too much stuff in your closets? Please consider donating your gently used women’s clothing items to Fashions on Central located at 325 Central Ave in downtown Faribault. We accept donations Tuesday-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You may call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services are based on your ability to pay.