Our annual holiday bake sale concluded on Monday and we are so thankful to everyone who participated. We are grateful for the help from the bake sale volunteers, committee co-chairs Winnie Hughes and Gloria Carter, those people who donated baked items and everyone who made cash donations to this effort. We sincerely appreciate your continued support.
The Christmas Pop-Up Shoppe has also completed its run for 2022 and we cannot be happier with the success of this event. The donations were plentiful and the sales have been superb. Thanks to the committee members of this event as well for their hard work. They include: Char and Dave Jacobsen, Sheri Eichhorn, Shirley and George Galvin, Julie Carver and Isabell O’Connor. Along with these members, there were many other instrumental volunteers who helped us in many ways.
Although the financial totals are not yet in, I am convinced that this event will reveal the generosity of Buckham West’s members and the Faribault community. We are so appreciative.
Weather procedures
At this time of the year, it is a good idea to be prepared for severe winter weather. Living in Minnesota, we all know that a snowstorm or extreme cold can shut down our normal activities in a hurry.
But because every storm can look differently, we do not automatically close when the schools do. In fact, Buckham West will be open for programs or coffee as long as staff is able to get in.
If you are wondering about closing status for the on-site and curbside meals at Buckham West and Golden Meadows, please listen to the local radio station, KDHL, for any closure announcements.
Membership meeting
All members are invited to attend our annual membership meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Buckham West. Beginning at 1:30 p.m. we will hold an election for the board of directors and have our annual business meeting. Following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
Gift certificates
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West? We have them for senior dining, membership dues, foot clinic and Fashions on Central.
As a new gift idea, you may also purchase coupons that can be used in our coffee shop. At only $1 each, you can gift your special senior with coffee.
If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping in to see us. Problem solved.
Hometown Holiday
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration from 5-7 p.m. tomorrow. You will see the arrival of Santa, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community.
Help for the helpers
Are you a provider of long-term care services for older adults, for example working in adult foster care, adult day services, home care? If it feels as if the people you are caring for have become more inflexible and impatient, it is possible that they are continuing to experience the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Older adults in particular have been more vulnerable to the physical and emotional harms associated with the pandemic. Isolation from family and friends and disruptions in care created issues with mental health and well-being, coping strategies, and perspectives.
Social worker Jane Buffie will present a continuing educational session on the topic at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Buckham West. It is free of charge. Please pre-register by calling 507-332-7357.
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics.
This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. It will be a video-viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. Registration is now being accepted.
Along with the winter series of Great Courses, we are also excited to be able to offer a bonus class on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 1:30 p.m. You will join others to summarize the 2022 classes. There will also be a time to re-visit the recent program presented by Brian Libby. There is no fee and no sign-up required for the bonus class.
Reminders:
• Buckham West membership renewals are now due for 2023. Cost is $40 per person.
• Another AARP Defensive Driving Class has been added for December. It is a four-hour refresher scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
• If you are considering options for your IRA’s required minimum distribution, consider a gift to Buckham West. People age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.