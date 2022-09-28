Rice County Public Health has announced its Flu Shot Clinic schedule for 2022 which includes one adult flu shot clinic at Buckham West on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 10-11:30 a.m.
If you are receiving Medicare or MA, there will not be any out-of-pocket cost for you and your paperwork will be filed. Please bring your Medicare card with you.
This shot clinic is open to all area adults with no appointment needed.
Holiday shoppe donations sought
The Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe”is returning for a third time, with all proceeds used to support the programs and services of Buckham West. This event is set to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 26.
In order to stock the shop, we are now actively soliciting donations from our members and other supportive community members. These donations will then be priced, displayed and sold at the Shoppe. Items that we are looking for include:
• Newly purchased or unused store-bought items,
• Hand-crafted items for home or personal use,
• Gift certificates to local stores or restaurants which can be added to theme baskets
• Stocking stuffers,
• Items identified and priced just right for youngsters to buy for a special adult in their life, and
• Bundles or baskets of themed items (for example home décor, holiday, hobbies, etc.)
In order to have artisan and boutique quality items, we will not accept previously opened or used items. We also will not be selling clothing at this event, but would always be happy to accept donations of clothes at Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store.
Please drop off your donated items to Buckham West beginning on Monday, and no later than Friday, Nov. 18. If you have questions, call us at 507-332-7357.
Holiday raffle
Beginning on Monday we are holding a special raffle to celebrate the spirit of the approaching holiday seasons. You may win a specially decorated pumpkin, just in time to add to your Halloween festivities or grace your Thanksgiving table.
Raffle tickets are $1 each. Three prizes will be drawn beginning with the largest pumpkin. The drawing will be held at Buckham West on Oct. 31. You eed not be present to win.
Hobby display
What is a tongue drum? They are hollow chambers with a solid piece of wood that has been carved into several long shapes that can produce sounds. Come and visit with Faribault resident Dave Gerhart who will share his hobby of creating musical instruments crafted from wood.
Along with Dave, we’re hoping to have Mary Nayakew join us. Mary is from Sudan and can play and sing along with the instruments that Dave has made. This activity will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 in the Commons Area.
Do you have a hobby that you’d like to share? Let us know and we’ll arrange for a time for you to visit.
Aging in place
On Thursday, Oct. 13 from 9:30-11 a.m., you are invited to join us at Buckham West to learn more about aging in place from occupational therapy assistant student Bree Papow.
We will discuss potential home modifications as well as community resources and relationships you may need to live the way you want for as long as possible, with an emphasis on living independently and maintaining autonomy. This will be an informal display and not a formal presentation, so please come when you can. No sign up necessary.
Technology help
Buckham West has partnered with Holly from Westbrack Marketing to provide a new service for Faribault’s older adults called Senior Solutions. Twice a month, Holly will be available by appointment to assist with your technology questions.
Some of those questions that you may have may include: Facebook, email, purchasing tickets online, issues related to your cell phone and more. Please note that questions on connecting printers or anything that would involve a home visit will not be addressed.
Call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make an appointment. You will be scheduled for a one-half hour slot and there is a $20 fee which will be payable directly to Holly at the start of your visit.
Aging Eyes Support Group
We now are hosting a support group twice a month for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns. The group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West. This free program is open to the public and we ask that you call to sign up. Drop in are also welcome. The group’s leader, Betsy Shallbetter, is retired from teaching at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault and is a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative.
New member incentive
As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2022, we are holding a special membership drive. If you are 50 years or older, we invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2022 and all of 2023 for only $45.
Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2022 and all of 2023. Look at this as a way to support this important non-profit and save yourself some money.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2023 membership year.
Plastic recycling today
Once again, the Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of household plastics. Today from 9:30-11 a.m., volunteers will be on-hand to accept a variety of household plastics. It is a fundraiser for community projects.
The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days, as we will not be storing them here.
Advanced care planning
Advance care planning is a process of thinking about what’s important to you in a health crisis, talking with those who matter to you, and writing down your wishes for health care and treatment in a health care directive. Attend a free Honoring Choices Advance Care Planning education series to learn more.
Sessions are Tuesdays Oct. 4 and 18 from 10–11 a.m. Plan to attend both sessions. You you will be asked to complete activities between the sessions.
Registration is required for these free classes. Class size is limited. Call Buckham West at 332-7357 to sign up.