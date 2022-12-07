Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit during the holidays. Our store sells high quality, used clothing for women at bargain prices.
Our store is now open Tuesday through Friday each week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support Buckham West. It is the ultimate local, small business.
If you’re looking for Christmas gift ideas also think about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West. We have them for senior dining, membership dues, foot clinic and Fashions on Central.
You can also purchase coupons that can be used in our coffee shop. At only $1 each, you can gift your special senior with coffee.
If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping in to see us.
Free exercise
Do you wish you could improve your strength, balance and flexibility? Do you want to decrease your risk of falling? There is a free exercise program is for you.
Stay Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) is an evidence-based program proven to prevent falls through providing exercise classes, educational information and wellness self- assessments. Designed for older adults, SAIL classes include strength, balance, flexibility and aerobic training. These exercises are the most important activity adults can do to stay active and independent.
Buckham West offers SAIL exercise classes in its fitness studio several times each week. The morning session is held every Tuesday and Thursday from 10:15-11:15 a.m. and the afternoon session is held on every Monday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. If you are interested in joining, you may visit the class and check it out.
Great Courses
Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.”
Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics presented by experts in the field and facilitated locally by Bob Irby. This program will be a video viewing and discussion format held for 6 sessions. Registration is now being accepted.
Please remember that tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. is our bonus class where we will join others to summarize the 2022 classes. There will also be a time to re-visit the recent program presented by Brian Libby. There is no cost and no sign-up required for the bonus class.
Holiday closings
• Buckham West will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26.
• There will be no noon meal (curbside and dining room) served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Dec. 23 or 26.
• Fashions on Central will be closed Dec. 23-26.
Reminders:
• The annual membership meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Buckham West. We will hold an election for the board of directors, have our annual business meeting, and conclude with refreshments.
• A free continuing educational session for caregivers of older adults is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 at Buckham West. Presenter Jane Buffie will give advice on post-pandemic mental health and well-being. Call 507-332-7357 to register.
• Another AARP Defensive Driving Class has been added for December. It is a four-hour refresher scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-4:30pm.
• The Senior Linkage Line is a free, statewide service designed to help older adults and caregivers find answers and connect to the service and support they need. As a way to introduce you to staff member Cea Grass, we have invited her to be here on Wed., Dec. 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns meet on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Buckham West from 10-11 a.m.
• We encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of the year. Membership dues remain at $40 per person. If you are not a member yet, now is a great time to join.
• If you are considering options for your IRA’s required minimum distribution, consider a gift to Buckham West. People age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You may call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services are based on your ability to pay.