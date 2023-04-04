HealthFinders Collaborative is hosting a series of free documentary screenings followed by discussion panels on Wednesday evenings in the lead up to its spring gala.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Minnesota... Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. .Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 897.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 898.1 feet on 10/06/2019. &&
HealthFinders Collaborative is hosting a series of free documentary screenings followed by discussion panels on Wednesday evenings in the lead up to its spring gala.
The first event is 5:30-8 p.m. April 5 at Imminent Brewing in Northfield. “Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness” will be screened. It provides “an unvarnished window into daily life with mental health challenges.”
Panelists are HealthFinders mental health therapist Kelli Nowak, HealthFinders alcohol and drug counselor Lee Zuniga, social worker Jennifer Toth, College Possible Senior Director of Operations Emily Fulton-Foley, and Community Action Center recovery advocate Ashley Gardner. Moderator is Northfield Hospital and Clinics President and CEO Steve Underdahl.
The second event is 5-7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Paradise Center for the Arts in Faribault. Two short presentations about and by Abdirahman Warsame, executive director of Generation Hope, a Twin Cities youth-led recovery organization working to destigmatize substance abuse in East African communities.
Warsame will be on the panel, along with Zuniga, Gardner and Yussuf Shafie, a social worker with the Alliance Wellness Center.
The third event is 6-8:30 p.m. April 19 at the Steele County History Center. “Ways of Being Home,” will be screened. The documentary by Carleton College professor Cecilia Cornego Sotelo is about some Northfield residents who came from Mexico.
Cornego Sotelo and Northfield City Councilor George Zuccolotto are panelists and HealthFinders Collaborative Executive Director Charlie Mandile is moderator.
HealthFinders Collaborative provides medical, dental, mental health and substance abuse care in Rice and Steele counties.
The organization’s “Lights, Camera and Action” gala is Saturday, April 22 at Armory Square Event Center in Northfield. Tickets are $130 or $1,500 for a VIP table of eight. For details and tickets go to https://tinyurl.com/HealthFindersgala.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.