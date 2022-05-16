GROWS holds plant sale Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email May 16, 2022 May 16, 2022 Updated 37 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GROWS Garden Club is holding its annual plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday in Faribault's Central Park.Garden perennials, native plants and other perennials will be for sale. They came from GROWS member gardens.Proceeds are used to buy trees and flowers for city parks. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Perennial Sale Botany Gardening Garden Plant Flower Garden Trees Faribault Central Park Club Member Annual Plant Central Park Grows Garden Club Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Faribault woman sentenced to probation in mother's death Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Documentary review was political commentary Lightning sets garage ablaze Upcoming Events May 16 Rice County Public Health WIC Mon, May 16, 2022 May 16 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Mon, May 16, 2022 May 16 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Mon, May 16, 2022 May 16 Al-Anon Family Group Mon, May 16, 2022 May 16 American Legion Post 43 Executive Board Meeting Mon, May 16, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices