Members of the Josiah Edson Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution designed and sewed 52 fidget blankets and 10 tablet pillow pads. It’s the third year the group consisting of Ellen Blume, Sue Rew, Vicki Kline and Jane Sarles Larson have made the items to donate.

Fidget blankets and tablet pillows were delivered to the VA Medical Center in Minneapolis last week by, from left, makers Sue Rew and Ellen Blume, chapter regent Lori Clausen, and makers Vicky Kline and Jane Larson. (Submitted photo)
  

