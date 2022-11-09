As a child, Emily Dresbach wasn’t exactly what you’d call the outdoorsy type.
But the Nebraska native who’s serving in Rice County as a member of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s GreenCorps Program, pushed past her fear of bugs and misgivings about the out of doors. She graduated from St. Olaf College last May with a degree in biology and environmental studies.
She’s been on the job since September and is working in the Environmental Services Department through next August, helping Rice County reduce the amount of food waste that’s going to the landfill using three-pronged plan of attack: reduce, reuse and recycle.
While that language is familiar when it comes to materials like paper, aluminum, glass and plastics, Dresbach wants residents and businesses to consider the three Rs when buying and disposing of food.
In addition to the environmental benefits of reducing food waste, there are considerable economic benefits.
According to U.S. Food and Drug Administration estimates, between 30% and 40% of the food supply is wasted. It’s the largest category of material disposed of in municipal landfills, and corresponds to about 131 billion pounds annually.
At the local level, Dresbach says reducing food waste “extends the life of the landfill, which avoids the cost of finding a new location, plus you save from buying only what you need in the grocery stores.”
The Rice County landfill has about 22 years of operating life left.
Dresbach has already put together a brochure and post cards to help educate area business people and residents. She also has connected with local food shelves, businesses and Carleton College’s Food Recovery Network to see what systems can further reduce waste and get food that’s still edible into the hands of those in need.
Organics composting is another avenue Dresbach plans to try to help to expand in the coming months. She’s been in touch with Northfield Curbside Composting, a Northfield area subscription-based service that collects organic food waste for composting. Its owners are considering expanding into Faribault.
Because Dresbach was hired and is paid by the MPCA’s GreenCorps program, the county’s only responsibilities are to provide office space; training, mentoring and supervision; and at least $300 for training workshops. She and Environmental Services Director Julie Runkel are also working on a communication plan and want to spread their message far and wide.
“Growing up I never understood how big a problem food waste is," Dresbach said. "Hopefully, my work can plant a seed in someone’s mind and that can help the community commit to reducing food waste.”