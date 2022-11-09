Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. The program is a video-viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. More details on the course will be forthcoming, with registration to open soon.

Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.

