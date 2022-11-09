Beginning on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m., Buckham West will launch another Great Courses series titled “America in the Gilded Age and Progressive Era.” Great Courses is a series of college-level courses covering a wide range of topics. This program is presented by experts in the field and will be facilitated locally by Bob Irby. The program is a video-viewing and discussion format held for six sessions. More details on the course will be forthcoming, with registration to open soon.
Along with the winter series of Great Courses, we are also excited to be able to offer a bonus class on Thursday, Dec. 8. In our Great Courses Bonus Class, you will join others to summarize the 2022 classes. There will also be a time to re-visit the recent program presented by Brian Libby. No sign up or fee is necessary for this bonus class.
Holiday bake sale
No time to do any holiday baking this year? Buckham West’s annual holiday bake sale is Monday, Nov. 28 with doors open to the public for shopping from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
As we have done in the past, Buckham West members are requested to donate either baked goods or cash to support this event. Please deliver your baked goods to the center beginning at 8 a.m. on Nov. 28 and those planning to donate cash can drop off money at their convenience. We appreciate your support for this important annual fundraising event.
Holiday celebration
The holiday season officially arrives at the Buckham Center with the annual Hometown Holiday celebration scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. You will see the arrival of Santa, have a cookie and popcorn, enjoy special holiday music and participate in many family activities. This is a free event which is open to the entire community. Mark your calendar. More details to come.
Donate to Buckham West
Every year on Give to the Max Day, thousands of organizations and individuals generate donations and excitement for causes that are working to improve the quality of life for all Minnesotans. Once again Buckham West will be participating on Nov. 17. If you would like to donate to us, search for Buckham West on the GiveMN.org website. It is easy to make a secure gift online in the amount you desire.
If you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s required minimum distribution, please consider a gift to Buckham West. A qualified charitable distribution allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Membership time
Thanks to everyone who continues to support Buckham West with their paid membership each year. By now each current member has received their 2023 membership renewal form in the mail. Please drop off your payment sometime before year-end.
Our membership dues for 2023 are set at $40 per person, which is the same fee as 2022. We also have scholarships available for those who request it. Please know that by becoming a member you are supporting an excellent nonprofit organization that provides necessary and relevant information, services and programs to Faribault’s older adults.
Winter fashions
Fashions on Central now has all of its winter wear out on the sales floor. We invite everyone to stop in and see what is new. You will always find high-quality, gently-used clothing for women at great prices.
We also ask you to please consider giving to Fashions on Central when donating your clothing and accessories. Donations are needed and accepted during regular store hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Remember that all of the money raised from the sales supports the operations of Buckham West.
In brief:
• Another AARP Defensive Driving Class has been added for December. It is a four-hour refresher scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
• On Veterans Day on Friday Buckham West will be open its usual hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, there will be no noon meal that day, including Meals on Wheels, curbside and congregate dining.
• Aging Eyes Support Group for individuals who are searching for assistance in dealing with their vision concerns meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 10-11 a.m. at Buckham West.
• Donations are needed for the Pop-Up Christmas Shoppe, which kicks off on Nov. 26. New and handmade items, gift certificates, themed baskets and trinkets for children to buy for a special adult are sought by Nov. 18 to stock the shoppe.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Neighbors Helping Neighbors. You may call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 and ask for Anne Pleskonko. These services are based on your ability to pay. Mona Kaiser is director of the Buckham West Senior Center.