...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills ranging as
low as 30 to 35 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Grants help bring ag literacy to Minnesota classrooms
The Minnesota Agriculture in the Classroom (MAITC) Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2023 Agricultural Literacy grants, which are designed to support agriculture and food systems education efforts from kindergarten to high school across the state.
A total of 17 projects received grants of up to $500 each to help educators provide students the opportunity to experience agriculture in a cross-curricular manner. Topics that will be explored through this year’s projects include locally grown foods, agricultural careers, community gardens, and more.
MAITC is a partnership between the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) and the MAITC Foundation that seeks to increase agricultural literacy through K-12 education. For more information about the Ag Literacy Grants, visit the MAITC website.
Local funded projects included:
Farmamerica, Waseca - Jessica Rollins, Ag Career Exploration
Greenvale Park Elementary, Northfield - Kathy Flicek, From Farm to Plate
Owatonna Area Learning Center - Kimberly Penning, Grow your Own