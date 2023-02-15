Aaron Osborne's supervisors call him the department’s “go-to guy,” and say that’s why the probation agent was named the 2023 Minnesota Association of Community Corrections Act Counties’ Best Supporting Agent.
Osborne, who hails from Jordan, and has a degree in criminal justice with an emphasis in law enforcement from the University of Minnesota Crookston, started at Rice County in July 2018 as an assistant probation officer. By that November, he’d shed the assistant title.
“Aaron has taken on many roles in our office, but the one that is constant is that he is the go-to agent,” said Probation Supervisor Jackson Hanson. “He is the person that, despite the challenges and stresses of his own caseload, will drop everything to help you out, whether it is to help with a client, assist at a home contact, administer a UA (urinalysis), a case consult or to solve a technology challenge.”
According to the association, the Best Supporting Agent “leads by example, i.e. demonstrates an ability to help peers even under the most stressful circumstances, is the “go to” person when you need assistance, is positive and encouraging.
Osborne planned on a career in law enforcement, but followed a professor’s suggestions and applied for and got an internship with Tri-County Community Corrections (Norma, Polk and Red Lake counties). That was enough to convince him to switch gears and move into corrections.
He especially enjoys helping those with addiction issues and “helping them get to where they want to be."
Hanson calls Osborne “a team player in every sense.”
He is a member of the department’s Search and Seizure, and De-escalation teams, and this year will help train all the department’s agents in both areas. He’s also a qualified trainer for several cognitive skills programs Community Corrections provides clients and often facilitates sessions, and works with participants in the county’s Treatment Court.
“Aaron is always willing to offer insight in overcoming challenges, yet does everything that is asked of him without complaint,” said Hanson. “He leads by example, goes above and beyond, and will step up to any task or role asked of him. He even produced a supervised release movie created as an education tool."
