It’s not too early to add some flowers to your yard or garden and these are the kind that will last from one season to the next. Come to Buckham West today at 1 p.m. for a make and take garden art project with Paula Wadekamper.

Carla Pearson is executive director of Buckham West, a nonprofit center in Faribault for adults ages 50 and older.

