It’s not too early to add some flowers to your yard or garden and these are the kind that will last from one season to the next. Come to Buckham West today at 1 p.m. for a make and take garden art project with Paula Wadekamper.
This project involves creating a simple art piece from recycled plates and other found items and turning it into a flower stake for display in your yard. The program is open to the public. Cost is $8, which includes supplies for making and mounting your creation. Garden stakes will be also be available for purchase. Call 507-332-7357 to RSVP.
Concert cancelled
The coffee shop concert that was scheduled for today has been cancelled. It will be rescheduled.
Open house
Join us for an open house on Friday, May 19 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. welcoming me as the Buckham West. Light refreshments will be served. All are welcome.
Great Courses
The summer session of our Great Courses series facilitated locally by Bob Irby is set to begin Thursday, May 25 and will be back in the afternoons at 1:30 p.m. The topic of the six-week series is “Civil War Battlefields.” Join two historians as they discuss the battle that occurred at each of these locations.
Contact Buckham West to register. The class is free to members and $30 for non-members.
Lumber baron talk
Bill McGrath will tells stories of his grandfather, Stillwater’s last lumber baron James E. McGrath, on Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m.
It’s a rags-to-riches-to-rags tale about a man whose first job was sweeping sawdust in a mill. Be prepared for tales about false teeth, growing up in a mansion, four bad fires, courtroom accusations and more.McGrath also has been a newspaperman, musician and active member of the Northfield community.
The presentation is free for Buckham West members and $5 for non-members. Please register at 507-332-7357.
Book club
Buckham West Book Club’s May selection is “The Lemon Tree” by Sandy Tolan. It is a tale of a simple act of faith between two young people — one Israeli, one Palestinian — that symbolizes the hope for peace in the Middle East.
The club meets at 9:30 a.m. on May 22. For more information call 507-332-7357 and ask for Brenda.
Vision loss support group
Aging Eyes Support Group meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 10 a.m. This support group aims to help people feel less alone as they navigate changes due to vision loss. People attending the group can expect to participate in helpful conversations with others coping with a similar situation, discover resources available locally, and expand their circle of friends while learning and sharing strategies for daily living.
This free program is open to the public and facilitated by Betsy Shallbetter, a volunteer with the Aging Eyes Initiative and a retired Minnesota State Academy for the Blind teacher. We ask people to register by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357.
Nice to Know
• On the fourth Tuesday of each month from 5:30-7 p.m., you are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion.
• The Faribault Lions Club will be at Buckham West to accept your donation of plastic bags and other household plastics on Wednesday, May 17 from 9:30-11 a.m. The plastics must be clean, dry and free from food and another residue. Please do not bring bags in on other days.
• Buckham West offers two rooms available for rental. Our Anderson Room is equipped with appropriate technology for large business/agency meetings. Our activity room is equipped with a kitchenette and is perfect for medium-size get-togethers. Please inquire by calling Buckham West.
• Fashions on Central, our second-hand women’s clothing boutique in downtown Faribault, is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All profits from support programs and services at Buckham West. In addition to shopper, we are also looking for additional volunteers to greet shoppers and manage sales for a few hours (or more) a week.