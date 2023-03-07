...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening and Friday
morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Roosevelt Elementary School Family Literacy Specialist Valeria Svenby helps Silvia Perez, 4, fill out her nametag for the kindergarten open house on Tuesday afternoon. Hiding behind Silvia is Danna Perez, 3, and to their right is Jasmine Hernandez. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Sara Christianson asks Joplyn Christianson, 5, if she knows Freddy Falcon, the mascot of Faribault Public Schools that Joplyn is coloring. At left is Roosevelt Elementary School kindergarten teacher Becki Keilen. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Rivers Christianson, 8, colors Freddy Falcon with colored pencils, while visiting the open house with his family. Jefferson Elementary is holding its open house on March 16. Lincoln Elementary’s open house was last week. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)