The annual Bucs night out fundraiser is Friday, April 22 at the Morristown Community Center.From 6-8 p.m. there will be food, raffles, games and more. A live auction is at 8 p.m. The Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m.Admission is $20 at the door. Or reserve a VIP table for eight for $400; email bucsnightout@gmail.comProceeds go to the WEM Moving Forward Foundation. Since 2012 has given back over $500,000 to WEM communities, including athletic equipment and scholarships.