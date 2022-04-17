The annual Bucs night out fundraiser is Friday, April 22 at the Morristown Community Center.

From 6-8 p.m. there will be food, raffles, games and more. A live auction is at 8 p.m. The Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos perform from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 at the door. Or reserve a VIP table for eight for $400; email bucsnightout@gmail.com

Proceeds go to  the WEM Moving Forward Foundation. Since 2012 has given back over $500,000 to WEM communities, including athletic equipment and scholarships.

