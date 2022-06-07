Fun Lil Band of Rice County is starting practices Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Fun Lil Band of Rice County is starting practices for the summer band ensembles at outdoor local events.Any interested Rice County students or adults who can play at a seventh grade level or better are welcome. Practice dates will depend on schedules of participants.The Lil Fun Band is available for background music at community events.For more information call 507-301-5632. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Practice Fun Lil Band Of Rice County Music Education Lil Fun Band Adult Student Info Band Community Background Music Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Morristown murder suspect charged Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Retiring Lincoln Elementary principal 'treated everyone like family' Former day care owner receives settlement in bias lawsuit Sheriff’s Office identifies teenagers found dead in Medford home Upcoming Events Jun 7 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices