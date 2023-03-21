Karen Smalley wasn’t a cat person.
But it didn’t take long for the felines at Furball Farm Pet Sanctuary to decide the Friendship House 2022 Volunteer of the Year was more than OK in their book.
“By my second week they started sniffing and coming around and falling in love with me as much as I fell in love with them,” said Smalley, who’s lived in Faribault since 1989.
Once a week for about two years, Smalley volunteers at Furball Farm, disinfecting toys and cat trees for the hundreds of kitties who live there.
It’s not a glamorous job, says Friendship House Coordinator Lynda Devine, but Smalley rarely misses a week and always come armed with a smile.
“She’s consistent and very cheerful,” said Devine. “She works hard when she’s there. She’s everybody’s friend; just an all-around nice person.”
The Volunteer of the Yea honor came as a surprise to Smalley during the group’s annual recognition program and dinner last week.
Though Smalley has been a Friendship House member for nearly five years, mobility issues kept her from volunteering until the opportunity at Furball Farm came up. There she can sit in one place while scrubbing the toys.
Volunteering, she says, gives her a sense of purpose.
“I want to do a good job; help out and be with the cats as much as possible,” she said. “Once I’m there, I feel calm. The cats don’t judge how fast I’m moving or what problems I may have.”
Friendship House, a Rice County-operated resource center for area residents dealing with mental illness, launched its volunteer program in 2002. Last year, 20 members participated in the program, providing more than 350 volunteer hours.
Participants also recognized last week were: Mary Jo G., Chelsea M., Lois C., Victoria B., Bev G., Jay Q., Kathy C., Shaun G., Kathryn S., Ed W., Michael G., Roberta E., Sarah D., Don M., Cindy B., Savannah W., Julie B. and Nathan R.
Entities that welcomed volunteers include Furball Farm, Faribault Community Café and Paradise Center for the Arts.
Members also held a craft sale and sold hot dogs at Fareway, raising about $1,300 for Furball Farm. They regularly deliver for Faribault Meals on Wheels, ring bells during the holidays for the Salvation Army and are looking to adopt a nearby trail.
Friendship House founder Mark Wisdorf, who retired from Rice County last year, was the program’s guest speaker.
“You get a lot when you give a little,” he told the group.
Smalley seconds that.
“You get so much out of it when you volunteer,” she said. “Just visit Furball Farm and you’ll want to do more.”